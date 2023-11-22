Cracks in European unity are showing over Israel-Hamas conflict

The news that there will be a humanitarian pause in Gaza has been welcomed by many. Among those most relieved at the pause are the nations of Europe, especially the economic block of the European Union.

The violence in the region had exposed some divisions within Europe’s usually tight nations, both within and outside borders.

Vox Media’s Jen Kirby has been reporting on how Europe is grappling with this conflict and joins host Scott Tong for more.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

