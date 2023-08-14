Dillingham City Council approves new clerk, council member at August meeting

On August 10, the Dillingham City Council met for the first time since their July recess. The council formed a quorum – the minimum number of members required to vote on actions according to Robert’s Rules of Order, the parliamentary procedure that the city follows. Curt Armstrong attended in-person while Aksel Buholm, Michael Bennett and Kaleb Westfall attended virtually and via phone call.

Council members moved for and approved an open agenda for the meeting. Mayor Alice Ruby said that an open agenda would allow the council to focus on only the action items needed for the night, and to address other items on the agenda at a later date.

The council appointed Daniel Decker for city clerk, and Bert Luckhurst as a new city council member. The council also accepted former city manager Robert Mawson’s resignation.

Additionally, the council accepted the donation of a new installed fence for the downtown playground area from the Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation, and approved a contract from Udelhoven Oil Field System Services for lagoon improvements.

The meeting was less than 10 minutes long. Bert Luckhurst was sworn-in as a council member afterward. The next city council meeting is on September 7.

