Three big TV shows are ending their runs; “Succession” and “Barry” series finales are Sunday, and “Ted Lasso” wraps up its third and possibly final season Wednesday. We discuss what the show endings mean amid a writer’s strike with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans.

