Amid record drug deaths, Biden administration faces pressure to keep fentanyl away from the border

Drug deaths are at record levels in the U.S., largely due to fentanyl mixed with other synthetic drugs. Republicans and some Democrats are looking for more border security and a firmer approach from the Biden administration to stop drugs from reaching the U.S. But critics are wary of the U.S. entering another new drug war, echoing policy failures that sent millions to prison while drug gangs thrived.

NPR’s Brian Mann speaks with host Celeste Headlee about the drug epidemic and what can be done.

