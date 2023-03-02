Rural communities of color and farmworkers are most vulnerable to pesticide exposure

Farmworkers in California who are most vulnerable to pesticide exposure are fighting for changes to protect their health. That’s the focus of a bilingual, three-part series by Environmental Health News and Palabra, a multimedia platform of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

The series, centered in California, uncovers the dangerous effects of pesticides on the farmworker community. We speak to reporters Zaydee Sanchez and Claudia Melendez Salinas.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

