Disgraced FTX cryptocurrency founder released on bail

FTX cryptocurrency founder Sam Bankman-Fried was released on bail yesterday for a $250m bond.

The controversial businessman was extradited on Wednesday following his arrest in the Bahamas last week. He faces accusations of defrauding FTX customers for billions of dollars.

Bloomberg senior editor Mike Regan has been following this story closely for weeks now and joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong for the latest.

