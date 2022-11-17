© 2022 KDLG
After Kentucky rejects abortion ban, court hears arguments challenging state's strict laws

Published November 17, 2022 at 8:33 AM AKST

Kentucky voters last week defeated an amendment to enshrine an abortion ban into the state constitution. And this week, the Kentucky State Supreme Court heard challenges to two strict laws banning abortion there.

Divya Karthikeyan, capitol reporter for Kentucky Public Radio, was in the courtroom listening to the arguments. She talks with Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

