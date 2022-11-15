What is the impact on your money of the midterm results?
As the shape of the new Congress begins to emerge, attention is quickly turning to what that means for the U.S. economic situation. Inflation has hammered many of us and caused a tightening of purse strings.
Roben Farzad, of public radio’s ‘Full Disclosure’ podcast, joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes to unpack what could come next for your finances.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
