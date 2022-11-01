SCOTUS hears affirmative action cases

Supreme Court Justices heard arguments in two cases with major implications for whether race can be used as one factor in college admissions.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Dahlia Lithwick who writes about the courts and the law for Slate and hosts the podcast Amicus. She’s the author of the new book, “Lady Justice: Women, the Law, and the Battle to Save America.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.