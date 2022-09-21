© 2022 KDLG
KDLG Header Banner Image
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

By the year 2100 earth will have 3 billion more people. How will we house them?

Published September 21, 2022 at 8:40 AM AKDT
By 2100, the world's population will be near 11 billion. That's the equivalent of adding a whole New York City to the world every month for 40 years. (Seth Wenig/AP)
By 2100, the world's population will be near 11 billion. That's the equivalent of adding a whole New York City to the world every month for 40 years. (Seth Wenig/AP)

By the year 2100, less than 70 years from now, the world’s population will be about 11 billion. For comparison, that’s the equivalent of adding a whole New York City to the world every month for 40 years. That means three billion more people to feed and house. But how to do it without exacerbating global warming that already threatens the future?

Well, architect, planner and housing philosopher Vishaan Chakrabarti has a plan — he’s the founder of the New York-based Pau Studio, dedicated to “sustainable, equitable and joyous cities.” He’s also the author of “A Country of Cities: A Manifesto for an Urban America.”

He joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to talk about his vision for sustainable housing.

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.