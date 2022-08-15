Crowds and bears a delicate balance at Katmai National Park

Visitors arrive on the beach at Brooks Camp in Katmai National Park either by jet boat or float plane. Tourists pepper captains and park rangers with nervous questions before being ushered into the visitor center to watch an orientation video.

The number one way of protecting bears and people is by properly managing your food…

The eight minute video prepares visitors for a one-of-a-kind park experience, among bears feeding on healthy sockeye salmon runs along the Brooks River. All food items and gear are put in storage in Brooks Camp. (Water AMBI under) Visitors walk along gated viewing platforms above the river. Below bears roam or play or fish - and, at the famous Brookes Falls, bears stand and snatch leaping sockeye from the water.

Saavik Ford and her family are visiting from New York City, and it’s their first time in Alaska, the fiftieth state they’ve visited together. They’ve been at Brooks Camp for five days.

“The first thing that you see when you go is just like, oh my god bears! Bears everywhere, there are so many bears!" Ford said. "And then, when you get to go back over a course of a few days, you get to start to see who they are like, individually, you start to get to see, like their individual behaviors and their fishing strategies."

Corinne Smith / KDLG Bears play in the Brooks River

Glenn Curtis is an Anchorage-based pilot with a group at the Brooks Falls platform. He’s been doing day-trips to Brooks Falls for the last 47 years.

“There's nothing else like this in the world," he said. "I do guided tours here. I bring people from all over the world here. And there's nothing else like this that I know of anywhere in the world. And people send me Christmas cards six months from now, because they're still thinking about this.”

Corinne Smith / KDLG Glenn Curtis is a pilot and has been making day trips to Katmai for 47 years

He says when he started coming in 1975, there was just a sheet of plywood on the bank of the river - no railing, or infrastructure.

“We didn't realize how risky it was, I guess. But we used to sit right over here and eat our lunch and watch the bears," Curtis said.

The development of Brooks Camp, park rangers and safety protocols, are to keep both people and bears safe. Visitation is steadily increasing, says Park Superintendent Mark Sturm.

“Here at Brooks Camp, we typically see lately, around 20,000 visitors, perhaps more during the season," said Sturm.

Corinne Smith / KDLG Visitors have 30 minutes of viewing time on the platform at Brooks Falls to avoid overcrowding

The park reduced capacity due to COVID concerns the past two years, and this year is fully open. Brooks Lodge is available through a lottery system, open in December and draws randomly for up to three nights at the lodge. There’s also a campground with an electric fence around it, and at $14 a night is another option.

Sturm says the crowds are challenging, but they take measures like 30 minute time slots for the viewing platforms.

“It's not like it's the Grand Canyon where you have, you know, vistas in all kinds of different locations and you can spread people out," he said. "Everyone that comes here is is essentially hoping to get to the falls, so it's a very condensed location everyone's trying to get to."

About 80 park staff and volunteers monitor walkways and platforms throughout the camp, making sure bears and people keep a healthy distance.

Sturm says the bears are used to having people around. But, the park works to prevent any surprises, and keep the flow of people predictable.

“We tend to let the bears behave naturally, and then try to manage the people movement around them," Sturm said.

Corinne Smith / KDLG Bears 'snatch-and-grab' leaping salmon from the top of Brooks Falls

He says how the park can accommodate an increasing number of visitors each year is uncertain. He says the park is planning to look at infrastructure improvements, and whether limits on crowds should be set - a process likely to start next year.

Harriet Cody and Harvey Satis are from Seattle, Washington and celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary at Brooks Camp. They entered the lottery for a stay at Brooks Lodge in 2019, and were thrilled to get a spot this year.

“We've seen videos and photos and read about it. But there's never any comparison to being here in person," Cody said.

All along the river, bears are feeding on salmon to fatten up for the winter, when they’ll spend several months without food or water in hibernation. A process now captured on the park’s popular live web cam , and fat bears cheered by thousands around the world during their annual Fat Bear Week .

Cody says coming from Washington state where salmon runs have severely diminished, seeing healthy salmon is an experience.

“What I personally hadn't even thought about was the magic and the magnificence of all the salmon activity, watching the salmon!” Cody said. "Where we come from in western Washington, one of our native salmon species is endangered, and our salmon are at risk. And to be here, in this environment, in this peak, sockeye salmon year run, and see the interaction between the salmon and the bears. And this whole environment, the birds, we’re birders, and seeing the birds who are feeding off the leftovers of the bears…”

Her husband, Harvey Sadis added he enjoys watching the fishing strategies, which include diving, snorkeling, or the ‘snatch-and-grab’ from atop Brooks Falls.

“Some of them doing belly flops, some of them getting into the top of the falls, waiting for fish to come through," Sadis said. "It's absolutely wonderful to see how these bears figure out their best fishing moment.”

Corinne Smith / KDLG A mother bear fishes while two cubs play nearby

Each year that the salmon run, and the bears return to fish and fatten up for winter, it’s a delicate balance of how many enthusiastic visitors can also come to see them.

