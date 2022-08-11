There's a new drug in development to help people with schizophrenia

Anyone who has tried to help friends or family with schizophrenia understands how debilitating it is. Getting on medication and determining the proper dosage are the first hurdles. Staying on medication is another hurdle. The side effects of the drugs can leave patients lethargic.

Now, a new drug is being developed that works in a different way. It may have different side effects, but may also present an alternative for those suffering from schizophrenia.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson talks with STAT’s Adam Feuerstein.

