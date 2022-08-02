© 2022 KDLG
KDLG Header Banner Image
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Fisheries

Fire destroys fishing tender near Togiak

KDLG 670AM | By Corinne Smith
Published August 2, 2022 at 10:30 AM AKDT
Screen Shot 2022-08-02 at 10.24.08 AM.png
Photo courtesy of Ed Wilbur
/
The fire that engulfed the tender the Kulukak Bay is under investigation by the US Coast Guard

The tender Kulukuk Bay caught fire early Sunday July 24 near Togiak and was engulfed in flames. Two passengers on board abandoned ship and were picked up by a good Samaritan vessel.

The tender Kulukuk Bay caught fire and was engulfed in flames off-shore from Togiak early Sunday morning July 24.

US Coast Guard Lieutenant Rachel Burchill says two passengers on board at the time of the fire. They abandoned ship, and the pair were picked up by a Good Samaritan vessel and taken to Peter Pan Seafoods in Togiak.

Burchill says the initial report had four passengers, but only two passengers were on board. No injuries were reported. She says the Coast Guard are investigating the cause of the fire.

“We’re still in the start of the investigation to determine what the cause of the fire was," Burchill said. "It's more of a fact-finding investigation it's not criminal in any way. To determine what went wrong and how we can prevent it in the future."

Burchill said they did not have any additional information about the passengers or the state of the vessel at this time. She said the results of the investigation are due out in a month or two.

Fisheries
Corinne Smith
Corinne Smith is a reporter and producer who grew up in Oakland, California and on her family’s horse ranch in rural San Rafael, CA, a contrast that nurtured a deep appreciation for the complexities of identity and belonging, and connection to place, land and the natural world. She began her reporting career at KPFA in Berkeley, first as a general assignment reporter and then as lead producer of UpFront, a daily morning news and public affairs show. In 2020, she served as the summer reporter for KFSK in Petersburg where she first got hooked on Alaska stories. For the last year, she's been a general assignment reporter for KHNS based in Haines, and thrilled to experience a new part of Alaska and cover the Bristol Bay fishing season this summer with KDLG!
See stories by Corinne Smith