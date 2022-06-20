© 2022 KDLG
KDLG Header Banner Image
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sojourner Truth court documents found 194 years after legal battle to free enslaved son

Published June 20, 2022 at 9:40 AM AKDT
Portrait of African-American orator and civil rights activist Sojourner Truth. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Portrait of African-American orator and civil rights activist Sojourner Truth. (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Historian Nell Irvin Painter is calling a new find in the New York state archives dramatic and moving. The documents accidentally uncovered by archivist Jim Folts detail abolitionist and women’s rights advocate Sojourner Truth’s legal battle — and victory — to free her 9-year-old enslaved son.

Folts and Irvin Painter join Here & Now’s Robin Young to talk about the unexpected find and its significance.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.