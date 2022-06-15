© 2022 KDLG
KDLG Header Banner Image
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

COVID testing available in Naknek and Dillingham

KDLG 670AM | By Corinne Smith
Published June 15, 2022 at 6:00 PM AKDT
img_8991_gina_carpenter_vaccine_0.jpg
Izzy Ross
/
KDLG

The number of COVID cases in Alaska rose by more than 25 percent in the first week of June, according to the state Department of Health and Social Services. There were at least 1,900 cases reported statewide in the last week – that’s a drop of 12 percent.

The state reported 7 new COVID cases in the Dillingham Census Area over the last week (between June 8 - 15), and 1 new case in the Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula boroughs.

Thousands of people fly into the Bristol Bay region for the summer fishing season, and local health officials want to let everyone know that COVID-19 testing and vaccines are available at several locations.

In Naknek, Camai Community Health Center Director Mary Swain says the clinic has plenty of at-home rapid tests for anyone interested.

“We've been so fortunate we have been able to secure 6000 or 7000 tests, and we ordered them weekly," she said. "So we have a large supply, so if you need them for a tender, if you need them just for your workgroup, whatever that looks like, please contact us and we have them available."

Swain emphasized that if you have symptoms, or are waiting for test results, it’s important to quarantine or wear a mask around others. If you test positive for COVID, isolate for at least five days, and wear a mask for the next ten days.

“If you are a positive case, what would happen is you would isolate for a minimum of five days. If you've been fever-free for 24 hours, then you're allowed to go back out into the community as long as you wear a mask. And when we say mask we mean an N95, not a cloth mask.”

Naknek: Camai Community Health Clinic

  • Leader Creek Road (walk-up)
  • Free COVID testing
  • Rapid antigen or PCR tests available, results in a few hours
  • Monday, Wednesday and Friday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Camai Community Health Center

  • 2 School Road
  • COVID testing, vaccines and boosters by appointment, call (907) 246 - 6155.
  • Rapid antigen or PCR tests available, results in a few hours.
  • Anti-viral COVID treatments available
  • Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dillingham: Curyung Tribal Council's Capstone Clinic

  • 390 West D Street
  • Free COVID testing
  • Rapid antigen or PCR testing available
  • Every day through June 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kanakanak Hospital

  • COVID testing, vaccines and boosters
  • No cost to patients. If a patient has insurance, insurance may be billed for these services, but no balance billing to the patient will occur.
  • Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • COVID vaccines and boosters are available Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment, call (907) 842-9369.
Health
Corinne Smith
Corinne Smith is a reporter and producer who grew up in Oakland, California and on her family’s horse ranch in rural San Rafael, CA, a contrast that nurtured a deep appreciation for the complexities of identity and belonging, and connection to place, land and the natural world. She began her reporting career at KPFA in Berkeley, first as a general assignment reporter and then as lead producer of UpFront, a daily morning news and public affairs show. In 2020, she served as the summer reporter for KFSK in Petersburg where she first got hooked on Alaska stories. For the last year, she's been a general assignment reporter for KHNS based in Haines, and thrilled to experience a new part of Alaska and cover the Bristol Bay fishing season this summer with KDLG!
See stories by Corinne Smith