COVID testing available in Naknek and Dillingham

The number of COVID cases in Alaska rose by more than 25 percent in the first week of June, according to the state Department of Health and Social Services. There were at least 1,900 cases reported statewide in the last week – that’s a drop of 12 percent.

The state reported 7 new COVID cases in the Dillingham Census Area over the last week (between June 8 - 15), and 1 new case in the Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula boroughs.

Thousands of people fly into the Bristol Bay region for the summer fishing season, and local health officials want to let everyone know that COVID-19 testing and vaccines are available at several locations.

In Naknek, Camai Community Health Center Director Mary Swain says the clinic has plenty of at-home rapid tests for anyone interested.

“We've been so fortunate we have been able to secure 6000 or 7000 tests, and we ordered them weekly," she said. "So we have a large supply, so if you need them for a tender, if you need them just for your workgroup, whatever that looks like, please contact us and we have them available."

Swain emphasized that if you have symptoms, or are waiting for test results, it’s important to quarantine or wear a mask around others. If you test positive for COVID, isolate for at least five days, and wear a mask for the next ten days.

“If you are a positive case, what would happen is you would isolate for a minimum of five days. If you've been fever-free for 24 hours, then you're allowed to go back out into the community as long as you wear a mask. And when we say mask we mean an N95, not a cloth mask.”

Naknek: Camai Community Health Clinic



Leader Creek Road (walk-up)

Free COVID testing

Rapid antigen or PCR tests available, results in a few hours

Monday, Wednesday and Friday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Camai Community Health Center



2 School Road

COVID testing, vaccines and boosters by appointment, call (907) 246 - 6155 .

. Rapid antigen or PCR tests available, results in a few hours.

Anti-viral COVID treatments available

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dillingham: Curyung Tribal Council's Capstone Clinic



390 West D Street

Free COVID testing

Rapid antigen or PCR testing available

Every day through June 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kanakanak Hospital

