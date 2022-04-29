Old-growth forests are in danger. Does Biden's pledge to protect them do enough?

President Biden gave an executive order to protect old-growth forests. The trees can be hundreds — if not thousands — of years old, and play vital roles in local ecosystems and the world environment.

Norm Christensen, the founding dean and professor emeritus at Duke University’s Nicholas School of the Environment, joins us.

