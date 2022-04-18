The Herman Cain Award: A prize that no one wants

There’s a community message board on Reddit where people still talk about vaccine resistance and post images from other social media platforms that raise questions about the pandemic.

They’ve also created an award named after the former presidential candidate Herman Cain. WBUR’s Endless Thread podcast looked into the award — and one man who was nominated and not happy about it.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.