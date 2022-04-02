Fresh Air Weekend: 'Law & Order' actor Sam Waterston; 'White Lies' author A.J. Baime

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Sam Waterston returns to 'Law & Order,' glad to be working into his 80s: Waterston joined the cast of the original NBC series in 1994 on a one-year contract. He wound up staying 16 years, until the series wrapped in 2010. Now the show's back — and so is he.

HBO series captures Julia Child's joy and mastery in the kitchen: Julia is a wonderful, eight-episode series that tells of story of how Child brought her recipes — and her enthusiasm for demystifying French cooking — to television.

How one Civil Rights activist posed as a white man in order to investigate lynchings: White Lies author A.J. Baime tells the story of Walter White, a light-skinned Black man whose ancestors had been enslaved. For years White risked his life investigating racial violence in the South.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

Sam Waterston returns to 'Law & Order,' glad to be working into his 80s

HBO series captures Julia Child's joy and mastery in the kitchen

How one Civil Rights activist posed as a white man in order to investigate lynchings

Copyright 2022 Fresh Air. To see more, visit Fresh Air.