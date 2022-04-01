© 2022 KDLG
Two Dillingham COVID testing sites close, cases remain high

KDLG 670AM | By Avery Lill,
Kendra Kapotak
Published April 1, 2022 at 4:51 PM AKDT
Two testing sites in Dillingham closed this week. The Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation stopped testing at the airport, and testing at the Curyung COVID Response Center was suspended until this summer.

Still, Dillingham’s rate of COVID-19 is among the highest in the state. In the last week, the state of Alaska reported 80 cases in the Dillingham area and 7 cases in the Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula regions.

Free testing, vaccines, and protective supplies are still available at multiple locations in Dillingham:

BBAHC Dental Clinic
Offers free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations
907-842-9440
Testing: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Vaccinations: by appointment
6000 Kanakanak Rd, Dillingham, AK

BBAHC says it is prioritizing in-person testing for patients with symptoms. It asks patients without symptoms to consider taking at-home tests.

Dillingham Public Health
Offers free at-home tests, vaccinations and protective supplies
907-842-5981
Vaccinations: by appointment
125 Main Street, Dillingham, AK.

Curyung Tribal Hall
Offers free at-home tests, cleaning kits and protective supplies to all residents
907-842-5981
715 Seward St, Dillingham, AK

The Curyung COVID Response Center will resume testing this summer from June 1 to June 30.

The State of Alaska’s Testing Site Locator keeps an updated list of COVID-19 testing locations in the Bristol Bay region and around the state.

Avery Lill
Kendra Kapotak
Kendra Kapotak is the indomitable host of KDLG's beloved daily call in show, Open Line. She also works with the news team to report local news through the BBEDC seasonal internship program.
