Two Dillingham COVID testing sites close, cases remain high

Two testing sites in Dillingham closed this week. The Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation stopped testing at the airport, and testing at the Curyung COVID Response Center was suspended until this summer.

Still, Dillingham’s rate of COVID-19 is among the highest in the state. In the last week, the state of Alaska reported 80 cases in the Dillingham area and 7 cases in the Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula regions.

Free testing, vaccines, and protective supplies are still available at multiple locations in Dillingham:

BBAHC Dental Clinic

Offers free COVID-19 testing and vaccinations

907-842-9440

Testing: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Vaccinations: by appointment

6000 Kanakanak Rd, Dillingham, AK

BBAHC says it is prioritizing in-person testing for patients with symptoms. It asks patients without symptoms to consider taking at-home tests.

Dillingham Public Health

Offers free at-home tests, vaccinations and protective supplies

907-842-5981

Vaccinations: by appointment

125 Main Street, Dillingham, AK.

Curyung Tribal Hall

Offers free at-home tests, cleaning kits and protective supplies to all residents

907-842-5981

715 Seward St, Dillingham, AK

The Curyung COVID Response Center will resume testing this summer from June 1 to June 30.