States move quickly on legislation banning or enshrining abortion access

Published March 30, 2022 at 9:40 AM AKDT
A number of Arizona reproductive health, rights, and justice advocates protest an abortion bill at the Arizona Capitol Monday, April 26, 2021, in Phoenix. (Ross D. Franklin, File)
With the Supreme Court weighing overturning Roe v. Wade, state legislatures have become a hot battleground for legislation banning or enshrining access to abortion.

More than 500 abortion restrictions have been introduced in 41 states in 2022, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which supports abortion rights. But on the other hand, more than a dozen states have moved to codify the right to an abortion in state law, rather than rely entirely on Roe.

Host Jane Clayson speaks with NPR’s national correspondent Sarah McCammon.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.