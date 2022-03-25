© 2022 KDLG
KDLG Header Banner Image
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

From screen to page and back again: David Duchovny's 'Truly Like Lightning'

Published March 25, 2022 at 9:52 AM AKDT

For the full story, click here.

We revisit a conversation producer Emiko Tamagawa had with “The X-Files” actor David Duchovny about his novel “Truly Like Lightning,” which had its origins in an episode that Duchovny wrote for the show.

The novel is now out in paperback and Duchovny is developing a series based on the book for Showtime.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.