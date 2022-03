Find an excerpt of “The Haunted Life” here.

We revisit Here & Now‘s Alex Ashlock‘s 2014 story about “The Haunted Life,” a novella written by Jack Kerouac in late 1944 but published in March 2014.

Find events celebrating Kerouac’s 100th birthday here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.