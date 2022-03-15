How Zingerman's endured 40 years in the restaurant business — including a pandemic

It’s been a rough two years for the restaurant industry as countless beloved eateries were forced to close their doors.

But many others have managed to weather the storm — including Zingerman’s, the iconic Ann Arbor-based food business. Zingerman’s, which first opened in 1982 as a traditional Jewish deli and food shop, celebrates 40 years on Tuesday.

We’re joined by Micheline Maynard, author of “Satisfaction Guaranteed: How Zingerman’s Built A Corner Deli Into A Global Food Community.”

