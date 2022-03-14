© 2022 KDLG
Russia bombs military base in Western Ukraine; Delegates signal some hope for talks

Published March 14, 2022 at 8:06 AM AKDT
United States' Brittney Griner (15) runs up court during women's basketball gold medal game against Japan at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Aug. 8, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. Griner’s detention in Russia raises all sorts of questions. Is she a political prisoner in the standoff between two superpowers? Is she being treated like anyone else who violated the law in a foreign country? (Charlie Neibergall/AP)
As Ukrainian and Russian delegates meet for a fourth round of talks Monday, a pregnant woman and her baby have died after Russian forces shelled a maternity ward in Mariupol.

Russia also hit a Ukrainian military base on the border with Poland, killing 35 and sparking fears so close to NATO.

Host Jane Clayson speaks with NPR correspondent Lauren Frayer in Lviv for the latest.

