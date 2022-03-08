Two men with contrasting visions for South Korea compete to become the next president

South Koreans will elect a new president Wednesday in what has shaped up to be a close and at times toxic race. The election also comes at a challenging moment when the country is experiencing its largest wave of COVID-19 infections.

Michelle Ye Hee Lee, who has been reporting on the election for our partners at The Washington Post, discusses the leading candidates.

