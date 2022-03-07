Massachusetts start-up aims to find a new life for electric vehicle batteries

The switch to electric vehicles is accelerating worldwide. But there’s a problem down the road: All those electric vehicles are powered by batteries, and when they come to the end of their life cycles, they could end up as toxic waste.

But a Massachusetts company has a unique solution: turning lithium-ion batteries into longer-lasting, cheaper, and less-polluting energy cells.

Bruce Gellerman of WBUR reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.