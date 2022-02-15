Tennis player Peng Shuai's sexual assault allegations and China's #MeToo movement

It’s the last week of the Winter Olympics and one controversy that refuses to go away concerns Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai. Last year Peng made sexual assault allegations against a former Chinese party leader and then went missing for weeks.

Leta Hong Fincher, the author of “Betraying Big Brother: The Feminist Awakening in China,” explains why she believes the Chinese Communist Party’s carefully managed response to Peng’s allegations “is fueling China’s feminist movement.”

