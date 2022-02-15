Author Gerrick Kennedy invites you to reexamine Whitney Houston, a decade after her death

It’s been 10 years since the world lost one of the greatest artists of all time: Whitney Houston. Her life and legacy have always been clouded with salacious gossip and harsh judgment.

Author Gerrick Kennedy says it’s time to reexamine that. He joins us to talk about his new book, “Didn’t We Almost Have It All: In Defense of Whitney Houston.”

