Boeing's 737 Max plane returns to the skies in Ethiopia

Boeing’s 737 MAX plane took to the skies in Ethiopia again this week.

The first flight came nearly three years after an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX plane crashed, killing 157 passengers and crew. Ethiopia is one of the last countries to return the 737 Max to the skies.

Here & Now‘s transportation analyst Seth Kaplan discusses ongoing concerns about Boeing’s safety and performance.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.