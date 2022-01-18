The state of voting rights legislation on the local and national levels

U.S. senators will begin debating legislation on voting rights on Tuesday.

The measure that will be debated combines bills previously passed in the House but faces stiff opposition from Republicans and some Democrats.

Michael Waldman, president of the Brennan Center and author of “The Fight to Vote,” discusses the state of voting rights at the local and national levels.

