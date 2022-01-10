Locked-down China is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases as it prepares to host winter Olympics

China has been largely closed off from the rest of the world since the pandemic began, keeping its restrictions in place as other countries relaxed them.

Now as the omicron variant surges around the world, China is seeing an increase in cases as it prepares to host the Winter Olympics next month.

NPR’s Beijing correspondent Emily Feng gives us the latest.

