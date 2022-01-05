Breaking down the CDC's new COVID-19 isolation guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday shortened its guidelines on isolation and quarantine period for the general public, saying people with COVID-19 can isolate for just five days instead of 10.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, an epidemiologist and former city health commissioner for Detroit, Michigan, about the guidelines.

