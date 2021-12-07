Inside London's Natural History Museum is a unique holiday sweater

DEBBIE ELLIOTT, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Debbie Elliott. Londoners who want to feel the Christmas spirit could visit the Natural History Museum. It has an animatronic T. rex. And the life-size creature wears a holiday sweater. The manufacturer said it took 100 hours to make. This may explain why the dinosaurs went extinct - too long to make sweaters, too hard to get out the food stains. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.