Hundreds of Fedex packages thrown into a ravine

People who ordered holiday gifts early to get around the supply chain may not have anticipated this. Alabama TV stations report hundreds of packages made it through the supply chain to the very last link, which is when somebody threw the FedEx packages into a ravine. Images show packages as far as you can see. The sheriff in Blount County is investigating. FedEx insists it's committed to treating our customers' packages with the utmost respect. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.