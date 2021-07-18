© 2022 KDLG
Sunday Puzzle: Find The Hidden Word

By Will Shortz
Published July 18, 2021 at 3:58 AM AKDT
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge: Every answer today is an 8-letter word that consists of a 3-letter word inserted inside a 5-letter word. I'll give you a clue to the 3-letter word as well as the 5-letter word itself. You tell me the 8-letter word.

Ex. Part of the mouth + AREN'T --> ARGUMENT
1. Aged + DRUMS
2. Perform on stage + PRICE
3. Bone in the chest + MOUND
4. Sprinted + WARTY
5. Make a knot + FORTH
6. Long period of time + OPTIC
7. Vehicle for movers + RELET
8. Spoil, as food + PRUDE
9. Health resort + TRESS

Last week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener Peter Collins, of Ann Arbor, Mich. Think of a country. Embedded in consecutive letters is a well-known brand name. The first, second, eighth and ninth letters of the country, in order, spell a former competitor of that brand. Name the country and the brands.

Challenge answer: Saudi Arabia --> Audi and Saab

Winner: Daniel Rochberg from Washington, D.C.

This week's challenge: From Joseph Young, of St. Cloud, Minn., who conducts the blog "Puzzleria." Take the name of a flower that has a common girl's name in consecutive letters inside it. Remove that name, and the remaining letters, in order, sound like another girl's name. What flower is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, July 22, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Will Shortz
Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
