'Social Distance': A Community-Style Poem To Help You Feel Less Isolated

Now more than ever we are looking for ways to feel less alone — and poetry can be one way to bring people together.

Last month NPR asked listeners to respond to art with a poem — a style of poetry called ekphrastic. For inspiration, Kwame Alexander, NPR's poet in residence, selected two paintings: Kadir Nelson's Heatwave and Salvador Dali's Young Woman At A Window. Both show women inside looking longingly out into the world.

The paintings struck a chord with those experiencing the global coronavirus pandemic quarantined inside. We received more than 1,300 submissions.

Alexander took lines and excerpts from some of the submissions and created a crowdsourced, community poem of hope. Contributors are credited at the bottom.

Social Distance

Summer bears down on the city

like granny's old quilt

Her potted plant swoons on the ledge out of breath.

Eyes closed,

attuned to a second skin of sweat,

she stretches neck and torso,

searching for a cool note rising

from the street below.

The Fantastical Queen

Her Crown of wrapped locks

The jewels in her melanin Sparkle

her body slick in Brooklyn's summer

oiled mahogany

/ Salvador Dali / Salvador Dali <em>Young Woman At A Window </em>by Salvador Dali

From her window she holds court

She reigns where dogs interact with rainbows

For her, plants bow their head down low.

Hottest Thang In Town

Stuck inside all day.

She opens all the windows,

her imagination of freedom

something to hold onto.

Only half there

her mind is far off

Across the world.

kayaking quietly

gazing at glaciers

watching waves dance

a boat out to sea

The sea breeze blowing

against her loneliness

Perched up in the hills

Overlooking a world of fraud

Soul ready to sail away

/ Kadir Nelson / Kadir Nelson <em>Heat Wave</em> by Kadir Nelson

You see, smart women bend

like stems grabbing at the light

muscles coat limbs

as eyelids stalk the horizon

to calculate what comes next

drought or a wall of water

high cheekbones not afraid to climb out

or crawl up.

It is the same horizon no matter the color.

The same sun.

Guess that's how Rapunzel felt

Staring freedom in its face

Terrified of the unknown

But wanting to escape

Quarantined by society

Restricted by these walls.

Shouting streets stilled

people's voices wilted like plants.

no dinner with friends.

The sea is forever capricious

A mercurial creature with fickle temperament

The gentle blue of harbor water hides

its ferocity Like a wolf in sheepskin

But, she will not wilt.

Sometimes as day descends

The dog can have the fabricated ice,

the artificial colors.

She takes the water cool and clear,

and The city's façade can't hold her,

from sailing away on the tide of night.

She sees herself

in the sky.

in the muddied turquoise of the curtain

In the warm turquoise of the window frame

in the gentle peace that shall not last.

She is not thinking about the next time

they will see each other

She is not thinking about the last time

they saw each other

She is not thinking about the empty grocery shelves

She is not thinking about the furrowed frowning eyebrows

She is not thinking about the word quarantine

and why it sounds so social

She is not thinking about the way her lungs

hold onto air like making love to molecules

She is not thinking about the grandmother

and grandfather in Apt 2c

She is not thinking about whether clouds are aware

of their silly shapes and feel self-conscious

She is not thinking about whether the butter will last

At the window, she considers that

She is not who she was,

and she is not who she will be.

She is transforming.

She will be strong and resilient.

She will be honest with herself and those she loves.

She will have stories to tell And when she does

They will no longer shake her voice.

From here, she will see the anxiety, the worry,

paint over its bold permanence, like oil and acrylic on canvas.

From here, She HOPES, offering it to neighbors from a safe distance.

From here, she SINGS, transcending the dark somber strain

From here, She BELIEVES, we will get through this

From here, today will be good, and tomorrow will be better.

This community poem was created using submissions by:

Becky Boling, Northfield, Minn.

Thu Nguyen, Washington, D.C.

Tehmina Khan, San Francisco

Daniela Larsson, Litchfield, Ct.

Myer Schmitz, Champlin, Minn.

Katrina Kiss, Oswego, Ill.

Lisa Sarasohn, Asheville, N.C.

Deborah Meltvedt, Sacramento, Calif.

Danielle Evennou, Washington, D.C.

Maggie Chism, Mich.

Katherine Shafer, Ypsilanti, Mich.

Kevin Cheb, Ellicott City, Md.

Sheba Montserrat, London

Lorian Tompkins, Clinton Township, Mich.

Keyan Kaplan, East Setauket, N.Y.

Abel Koury, Columbus, Ohio

Charles Sharpe, Bainbridge Island, Wash.

Josh Lawrence, Portland, Ore.

Rachael Vella-Garrido, Buffalo, N.Y.

Sarah Teague, Carbondale, Colo.

Jeevika Verma and Reena Advani produced and edited this story for broadcast. Casey Noenickx adapted it for the Web.

