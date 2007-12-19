© 2022 KDLG
The Year's Best Books: Our Critic's Picks

Fresh Air | By Maureen Corrigan
Published December 19, 2007 at 7:00 AM AKST

Fresh Air's book critic looks back at a busy year and selects the books that linger in memory as the calendar page turns.

Her favorite fiction:

  • Richard Russo's Bridge of Sighs
  • Min Jin Lee's Free Food for Millionaires
  • Stewart O'Nan's Last Night at the Lobster
  • Roddy Doyle's Paula Spencer
  • Salley Vickers' The Other Side of You
  • Ian McEwan's On Chesil Beach
  • Fred Vargas' Wash This Blood from My Hands
  • Ann Patchett's Run
  • Philip Roth's Exit Ghost


Nonfiction picks:

  • A.M Homes' The Mistress' Daughter
  • Clare Tomalin's Thomas Hardy
  • Arnold Rampersad's Ralph Ellison: A Biography

