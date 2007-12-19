The Year's Best Books: Our Critic's Picks
Fresh Air's book critic looks back at a busy year and selects the books that linger in memory as the calendar page turns.
Her favorite fiction:
- Richard Russo's Bridge of Sighs
- Min Jin Lee's Free Food for Millionaires
- Stewart O'Nan's Last Night at the Lobster
- Roddy Doyle's Paula Spencer
- Salley Vickers' The Other Side of You
- Ian McEwan's On Chesil Beach
- Fred Vargas' Wash This Blood from My Hands
- Ann Patchett's Run
- Philip Roth's Exit Ghost
Nonfiction picks:
- A.M Homes' The Mistress' Daughter
- Clare Tomalin's Thomas Hardy
- Arnold Rampersad's Ralph Ellison: A Biography
