Two weeks before the midterms, UTBB endorses three candidates on the democratic ticket

The United Tribes of Bristol Bay announced its endorsement on Tuesday, citing the candidates' support for salmon habitat protection.

The so-called "Salmon Slate" consists of U.S. congressional candidate Alyse Galvin and House District 37 incumbent Bryce Edgmon, and gubernatorial candidate Mark Begich. Galvin is an independent running on the democratic ticket. Edgmon and Begich are both democrats.

On Tuesday, UTBB Executive Director Alanna Hurley said in a statement that each of the candidates have “demonstrated records and policies supporting protections for our salmon and traditional way of life.” The organization also applauded their opposition to the proposed Pebble Mine.

Republicans Representative Don Young, District 37 candidate William Weatherby and gubernatorial candidate Mike Dunleavy are running against Galvin, Edgmon and Dunleavy. At this time, they have not responded to a request for comment.

On Saturday, the Calista Regional Native Corporation switched their endorsement to Dunleavy after Walker dropped out of the race. Calista also endorsed Young. Both candidates oppose Ballot Measure 1.

