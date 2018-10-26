Curyung Tribal Council requests CMS survey

The Curyung Tribal Council is requesting a copy of a survey they say was conducted by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services of Kanakanak Hospital in Dillingham.





Tribal Administrator Courtenay Carty said that they were informed of a survey in late September, and that the tribe is looking forward to receiving a copy of the survey as well as the hospital’s corrective action plan.

“The tribal council definitely feels that meeting healthcare standards through the joint commission is absolutely necessary, as well as providing the best level of healthcare for our tribal members, the community of Dillingham, and the Bristol Bay region," Carty said.

According to Carty, on September 27, they were informed that CMS was conducting a survey of Kanakanak Hospital. The tribe requested a copy of the survey, and their sub-regional director sent the request to hospital President and CEO Robert Clark. When the director hadn’t received a reply by October 5, she spoke with Clark directly over the phone. Clark told her that he needed to touch base with his staff, but that the survey was a normal course of action.

The tribe had not received a copy of the survey by their October 9 regular meeting, and so are not able to comment on the hospital’s course of action at this time.

“We have a duty to inform our tribal members of the course of action that needed to be taken at the Bristol Bay Area Health Corporation to ensure quality health care," said Tribal Chief Kim Williams.

According to Cary, Clark sent a formal memo Wednesday to the hospital's board of directors regarding the CMS visit. Today, she said, BBAHC is holding a special meeting with the executive committee to discuss the survey.

The Curyung Tribe is a sovereign federally recognized tribal government. In 1980, they authorized BBAHC to provide healthcare services through the Indian Health Service on behalf of tribal members. It reissued the authorization in 1994. BBAHC manages Kanakanak Hospital, which is listed as a self-governance program on the Indian Health Service website. The hospital has not responded to a request for comment at this time.

KDLG has confirmed that an investigation into a specific complaint at Kanakanak Hospital is underway. Margaret Brodie, director of Healthcare Services for the State of Alaska, said that the Health Facilities Licensing and Certification section of Healthcare Services is currently investigating a complaint regarding the hospital. Unlike a survey, an investigation addresses a specific complaint. And according to Brodie, such investigations are common.

The investigation falls under the Department of Health and Social Services. The section licenses for the state and certifies facilities for CMS. The investigation, which began October 2, is ongoing.

Brodie said the hospital has until November 7 to correct major discrepancies found during the investigation, and 90 days to correct minor problems. She was not at liberty to divulge the nature of the complaint, nor when the investigation would be concluded.

Brodie was not aware of any survey that took place beyond the complaint investigation.

This story is developing and KDLG will continue to update this page as more information becomes available.

Contact the author at isabelle@kdlg.org or 907-842-5281.