Togiak man arrested for allegedly trespassing, charged with drug possession

Garret Moses, 26, was arrested Wednesday evening for allegedly trespassing on a Dillingham residence. Police said he was in possession of approximately three grams of methamphetamine.

On October 10, police received a report that Moses was allegedly attempting to start a fight in a Dillingham residence. The responding officer told him to stay away from the residence, but he returned and was arrested for trespassing.

The officer who arrested Moses found a plastic bag containing clear and white crystals underneath his coat. The contents tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the police report.

A witness told police that Moses had been asking her to smuggle the bag to Twin Hills and Togiak.

Moses was remanded and transported to the Dillingham jail. He faces two class A misdemeanors for trespassing and misconduct involving a controlled substance.

