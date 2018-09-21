No fatalities in plane crash near Igiugig

Seven were on board a de Havilland DHC-2 that crashed near Igiugig on Thursday. All survived. Two suffered minor injuries.

A plane crashed Thursday afternoon near the village of Igiugig. Alaska State Troopers say seven people were onboard the Dehavilland DHC-2, which was operated by local lodge. All survived. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, two onboard suffered minor injuries, and there was substantial damage to the aircraft.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified, and troopers will continue to investigate. The cause of the crash has not been confirmed.

This is an ongoing story, and this post will be updated as more information becomes available.

