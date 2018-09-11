Manokotak man dies in car crash

Darrin Nanalook died Monday when he lost control of the 2003 Dodge pickup he was driving and crashed.

Darrin Nanalook, 23, died in a car crash in Manokotak at noon on Monday.

According to Alaska State Troopers, Nanalook was driving a 2003 Dodge pickup when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed. Local medical personnel pronounced Nanalook dead at the scene. Troopers say that speed appears to be a factor in the collision.

The young man's remains will be sent to Anchorage for autopsy. Next of kin has been notified, and an investigation into the accident is ongoing.

