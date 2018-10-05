Manokotak man convicted of sexually abusing a minor

After a seven-day trial in Dillingham, a jury found Samuel Nicketa, 37, guilty of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree.

In a statement, the Alaska Department of Law said, “According to the evidence presented at the trial… Nicketa approached a 10-year-old girl while she was sleeping in November 2014 and touched her genitals with his hand.”

After a seven-day trial, a jury found Nicketa guilty of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree, which is a felony.

A sentencing hearing will be held in February. Nicketa has two prior convictions for sexual offenses, so the presumptive term he faces is 99 years in prison.

