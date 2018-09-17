In Koliganek, Pham allegedly threatens four with semi-automatic rifle

Toon Van Pham, 24, was arrested Sunday. He allegedly shot a .223 caliber rifle at another man after arguing about a missing handgun. Three other people told Alaska State Troopers Pham pointed the weapon at them as well.

Alaska State Troopers arrested Toon Van Pham, 24, in Koliganek on Sunday. Pham, who is from Dillingham, allegedly fired a semi-automatic rifle at one person and pointed it at three others.

Three people in a house near the incident told troopers that Pham pointed the gun at them as well.

Pham was arrested and remanded to the Dillingham jail. He faces four charges of felony assault.

