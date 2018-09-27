Floatplane crashes while step taxiing in Katmai National Park and Preserve

Six people were on board a de Havilland Beaver floatplane that crashed into a bank on Kukaklek Lake. All survived with only minor injuries reported.

A plane crashed in Katmai National Park and Preserve on Sunday. There were no fatalities or serious injuries.

According to the park, a de Havilland Beaver floatplane attempted to step taxi the river near the mouth of Moraine Creek at Kukaklek Lake. In other words, it was moving on the water at high speed. It crashed into a bank.

The emergency locator transmitter was activated. The Coast Guard and Alaska Rescue Coordination Center were notified and began assembling a response. However, emergency response was ultimately declined.

Another airplane that saw the incident was landed and assessed the six people who were on board. They were transported back to a lodge. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, two passengers reported minor injuries and four were uninjured. Damage to the aircraft was substantial.

The names of the company, pilot and passengers have not been released. Wind and sandbars in the river were likely contributing factors in the incident, according to the park.

Contact the author at avery@kdlg.org or 907-842-2200.