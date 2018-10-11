Dillingham's Jean Barrett named 2018 Harbormaster of the Year

The Alaska Association of Harbormasters and Port Administrators presented Barrett with the award at a banquet on Wednesday. Seward Harbormaster Norm Regis was also honored with the award.

For Barrett, who has been the harbormaster for 11 years, the award was unexpected.

"I was very humbled by it," he said. "It means a lot. You know, to be recognized by your boss and also by the board of directors - minus myself, obviously - for this award is something I never expected. I go to work every day just to make a difference and try to get things done. To be the recipient of the award means so much."

Dillingham City Manager Tod Larson nominated Barrett, and AAHPA Vice President Bryan Hawkins read Larson's letter at Wednesday's ceremony. Barrett is also on the AAHPA's board of directors.

"Bristol Bay and Dillingham have seen record activity the past two years, which translates to a significant increase in harbor usage," Hawkins read. "Jean works with vessel processors and captains to make sure each is exceptionally supported through the fishing season."

The letter also noted Barrett's other work in the community, including as the public works director and as a volunteer. Barrett is currently working with a federal delegation on a harbor upgrade.

