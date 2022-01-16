-
If ADF&G's 2020 sockeye forecast for Bristol Bay comes in as predicted, it would make next year another in a series of big returns. But some biologists…
Bristol Bay Sockeye Restaurant Week in Boulder, Colorado is raising the national visibility of Bristol Bay's salmon fisheries.In Boulder, Colorado, 17…
To the west of Bristol Bay, Area M fishermen are still hauling in fish offshore from the Alaska Peninsula.Area M fishermen have hauled in nearly 9 million…
The Bristol Bay total run through Tuesday -- 44.4 million. Will Wednesday be the day we hit Fish and Game’s forecast? While we wait to find out, we…
Bristol Bay has come a long way from sailboats and canned fish, but one processing technology analyst tells that there are more upgrades to…
Will 2016 be another year of small fish, or was 2015 just an anomaly? Early fish may be looking a little small, but it's too early to say for certain.…
Still a waiting game in Bristol Bay today - Westside Manager Tim Sands tells us why we're waiting for Nushagak Drifters to get a chance to wet their…
Tonight Fish and Game's Paul Salomone tells us about things picking up in the Egegik District, we hear about an internship program getting local youth…
A cheaper way to make ice for the Bristol Bay salmon fleet might be out there. But...practical considerations mean it’s not likely to happen anytime…
The earliest news about where fish are headed might be a day late this summer.The Port Moller test fishery may get started a day late this year after the…