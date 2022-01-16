-
Incessant snowfall has delayed the start of the 31-day hunt because it’s been hard to put in trails. The bag limit for the hunt is two – an antlered bull…
-
“My mom was saying that the moose probably are timing us: ‘These guys come at 7 o’clock every morning and then again at 6 p.m.’ So they probably go into…
-
Moose season opened last week around Dillingham and to the north, and hunting starts Wednesday around Togiak. From Lake Iliamna down to Katmai Preserve…
-
Managers anticipate that more people will target moose this season because of severely restricted caribou hunting for herds in the region. Moose hunters…
-
After a warm start to the winter, the recent bouts of cold weather and heavier snowfall have made for more favorable conditions. Togiak Traditional…
-
Gale-force winds, cows as big as bulls, late season no-see-ums, and (for the lucky) full freezers... Offices and classroom desks emptied out over the last…
-
The regulation change should clear up confusion about overlapping state and federal subsistence hunts, says Refuge manager. A special action by the…
-
Moose hunting is allowed across much of the Bristol Bay region and the up-to-date report numbers are in. KDLG’s Luke Brummer has the details.
-
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has extended a winter moose hunt in the Bristol Bay region. The hunt in game management unit 17-A was scheduled to…