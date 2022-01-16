© 2022 KDLG
Medfra Fire

  • News
    Weekend Rains Help Cool Medfra Fire
    A cool, rainy weekend has helped tamper the state’s first wild land fire of the season. State Division of Forestry spokesperson Tim Mowry says the size of…