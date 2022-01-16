Dillingham Elementary School

-
In a letter to the school board, some teachers and staff express deep dissatisfaction with the district's administration after former principal Nick…
-
Dillingham schools had a bumpy start. Just days into the new year, several students tested positive for COVID-19. But despite some changes, kids are…
-
-
Sophie Woods has worked at Dillingham Elementary longer than anyone else at the school. Over her 50 years as a teacher’s aide, she has taught students a…
-
Rain hasn't kept Bristol Bay students from enjoying end-of-the-year activities like beach trips and field days.As the school year comes to an end,…
-
A longtime first grade teacher, now gym teacher Teresa Duncan is one of three finalists for the state's highest annual teacher recognition. The Elementary…
-
After six years of fundraising by teachers and administrators, P.E. classes are enjoying the 60'-long, 8'-tall climbing wall. For years, a group of staff…
-
Students travel from checkpoint to checkpoint along the I-Did-a-Read trail by reading hundreds of minutes.As Iditarod mushers took off from Fairbanks,…